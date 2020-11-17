 
 

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style
Instagram/Vogue Magazine
Celebrity

Standing by her earlier tweet in which she demands to 'bring back manly men,' the conservative political activist insists that 'real women don't do fake feminism.'

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens refused to apologize despite taking the heat for criticizing Harry Styles, who was wearing dresses for a Vogue photo shoot. Returning to Twitter on Monday, November 16 following a storm of backlash leveled at her, the conservative political commentator stood by her earlier statement.

"Since I'm trending I'd like to clarify what I meant when I said 'bring back manly men'," she addressed the responses to her previous tweet, before reiterating her controversial remark, "I meant: Bring back manly men."

"Terms like 'toxic masculinity', were created by toxic females," she insisted. "Real women don't do fake feminism." Clearly not feeling apologetic, she concluded her post with, "Sorry I'm not sorry."

Candace Owens' Tweet

Candace Owens stood by her comment about Harry Styles' Vogue cover shoot.

Candace took issue with Harry's feminine style in photos for Vogue. Gracing the magazine's cover as its first solo male cover star, the "Falling" crooner wore a ball gown and custom Gucci jacket that defy gender norms.

  See also...

Quote tweeting Vogue's post that promoted the cover and accompanying interview, the 31-year-old wrote, "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Many have since come to Harry's defense, with Olivia Wilde clapping back at Candace by calling her "Pathetic." Kathy Griffin warned the expectant author, "Candy Owens doesn't know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans."

Meanwhile, Zac Braff urged boys and men to be free to be what they want regardless what people say. "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the f**k you want to be," he advised.

In his interview with the magazine, Harry explained why he enjoys blurring gender norms with his style. "When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing," he shared.

"It's like anything-anytime you're putting barriers up in your own life, you're just limiting yourself," the One Direction member continued. "Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with," he also said. "What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away."

You can share this post!

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey Show Off Engagement Ring After Birthday Celebration Proposal
Related Posts
Candace Owens Slammed for Saying Leak Hunter Biden Sex Tape and Emails Are 'Real'

Candace Owens Slammed for Saying Leak Hunter Biden Sex Tape and Emails Are 'Real'

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Allegedly Scams Millions Out of Republicans via Anti-Black Lives Matter Initiative

Candace Owens Allegedly Scams Millions Out of Republicans via Anti-Black Lives Matter Initiative

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Christina Perri's Unborn Baby Needs Immediate Surgery After Birth

Christina Perri's Unborn Baby Needs Immediate Surgery After Birth

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results