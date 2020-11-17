 
 

Hilaria Baldwin Determined to Stay Positive After Breaking Ankle in 'Silly' Fall

Hilaria Baldwin Determined to Stay Positive After Breaking Ankle in 'Silly' Fall
Instagram
Celebrity

When sharing details of how the incident went down in the first place, the yoga instructor wife of Alec Baldwin thanks the kind man who stopped and helped her up from the road.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin broke her ankle while exercising over the weekend (November 14-15).

The 36-year-old wife of actor Alec Baldwin, 62, took to Instagram to share the news, alongside a snap of her bandaged leg as she breastfed her fifth child, two month old Eduardo.

"I broke my ankle yesterday because you know...2020," penned the yoga instructor. "I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch or road with no shoulder where there was a berm. I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle."

She added: "It was silly and I'm frustrated and sad... but I'm determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible. It's hard because I can't carry my babies — amongst so many other things."

  See also...

The star went on to urge her followers that, if you are on a country road, "don't speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around. It's worth the extra few seconds it takes you."

"Thank you to John... the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful," she added.

Celebrity pals and fans quickly flooded the comment section with well-wishes. "Ugh so sorry. Wishing you a speedy recovery," Claire Holt wrote. Another user, meanwhile, added, "Noooooo. This is incredibly hard to get over and then get through with all the littles. Sending you love and healing."

It's not the first time Hilaria's injured her ankle while running - back in 2013 she twisted her ankle while being followed by two members of the paparazzi.

You can share this post!

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style
Related Posts
Alec Baldwin's Wife Finally Ready to Call Time on Having More Kids After Baby No. 5

Alec Baldwin's Wife Finally Ready to Call Time on Having More Kids After Baby No. 5

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Alec Baldwin's Weighs In on Possibility of Sixth Child Just Weeks After Birth of Their Fifth

Alec Baldwin's Weighs In on Possibility of Sixth Child Just Weeks After Birth of Their Fifth

Alec Baldwin Showers Wife With Adoration for Standing Up to Mom-Shamers

Alec Baldwin Showers Wife With Adoration for Standing Up to Mom-Shamers

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results

Michael Jordan's Gifts to 'The Last Dance' Security Guard Listed for Auction

Michael Jordan's Gifts to 'The Last Dance' Security Guard Listed for Auction