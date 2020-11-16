 
 

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Tops Billboard 200 in Second Week

Meanwhile, The Kid Laroi's 'F*ck Love' soars high from No. 81 to No. 3 with 52,000 equivalent album units earned following the set's deluxe reissue that boasts seven bonus tracks.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's "Positions" spends its second week at No. 1 on Billboard 200. The set continues to rule the chart after earning 82,000 equivalent album units in the week ending November 12, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the number, 73,000 are in the forms of SEA units. Meanwhile, 8,000 comprise album sales and the rest are in TEA units. Trailing behind Ariana's new album is Pop Smoke's former No. 1 "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon". It rises from No. 3 to No. 2 with 57,000 equivalent album units earned.

The Kid Laroi's "F*ck Love", meanwhile, soars high from No. 81 to No. 3 with 52,000 equivalent album units earned following the set's deluxe reissue on November 6 that features seven bonus tracks. Later at No. 4 is Luke Combs's non-mover "What You See Is What You Get" that earns 46,000 equivalent album units.

Occupying No. 5 is King Von's "Welcome to O'Block". Earning 44,000 equivalent album units, the album rises into the top 10 in the wake of the rapper's death on November 6. At No. 6 is NAV's mixtape "Emergency Tsunami" that bows with 42,000 equivalent album units earned. Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die", meanwhile, dips one rung to No. 7 after earning 39,000 equivalent album units.

Lil Baby's "My Turn" is stationary at No. 8 with 33,000 equivalent album units, while "Hamilton: An American Musical" sees an increase as it rises one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 after earning 31,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out this week's Top 10 is Taylor Swift's "Folklore", jumping from No. 27 to No. 10 with 29,000 units, thanks to her vinyl album sales.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

  1. "Positions" - Ariana Grande (82,000 units)
  2. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (57,000 units)
  3. "F*ck Love" - The Kid Laroi (52,000 units)
  4. "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs (46,000 units)
  5. "Welcome to O'Block" - King Von (44,000 units)
  6. "Emergency Tsunami" - NAV (42,000 units)
  7. "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD (39,000 units)
  8. "My Turn" - Lil Baby (33,000 units)
  9. "Hamilton: An American Musical" - Various Artists (31,000 units)
  10. "Folklore" - Taylor Swift (29,000 units)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Diwali With a Heartwarming Picture

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
