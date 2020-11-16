King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Instagram Celebrity

Kema, who shares a one-year-old son with the late rapper, posts on her Instagram Stories a picture of his two kids standing in front of his coffin at the funeral.

AceShowbiz - King Von has been laid to rest in a private funeral in Chicago. The ceremony, which was held on Sunday, November 15, was attended only by his closest family and friends to make sure that those in attendance would be safe.

Details of his burial place are also kept under wraps, but one person who allegedly attended the funeral has dished on how the service was going on. The source tells MTO News that everyone was understandably emotional.

Von's children, who were also at the funeral, reportedly also cried when they watched their father's casket being lowered into the ground. Corroborating the source's claim, one of Von's baby mamas, Kema, took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the late rapper's two kids standing in front of his coffin at the funeral. "I love you babyday," she wrote over the photo with a broken heart emoji.

King Von's baby mama shared a photo from his private funeral.

King Von died on November 6 in Atlanta after he was shot when he and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue. Two men approached the group in the parking lot and a fight erupted. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire that killed two men, including Von, and injured others.

Timothy Leeks, a 22-year-old from Savannah, was charged with felony murder after the Atlanta Police Department secured warrants on Saturday. Timothy is said to be the half-brother of Von's rival rapper Quando Rondo.

After Von's passing, Kema, who shares a one-year-old son with Von, posted a tribute on her Instagram feed. "I'm Soo lost, our Son, what do i tell him? You prepped me for this you coached me on what to do if this happened, but I'm not strong enough.... DayVon where you at? I don't have no mom, no dad, no grandma, no grandpa, no uncles," she wrote along with pictures of Von with their son.

"You said you ain't going nowhere. We Just lost Granny..," she continued mourning, before praising Von's mom, "Your mom So strong I got her. We just talked you told me everything was going to get better. We was Broke together & planned everything & things ain't go as planned but I thought we had more time."

"You made it, you beat the Odds. Your secrets are safe with me, Your Forever My King. I'm Broken," she concluded her post.