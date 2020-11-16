Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Diwali With a Heartwarming Picture

Instagram Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers singer and his actress wife have taken to social media to share an intimate photo of them sending 'love and light' to others as they celebrate Diwali at their home.

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have commemorated one of the most important festivals in India together. The one-third of Jonas Brothers and the "Quantico" actress took to social media to share a heartwarming picture of the two in London where they celebrated Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, November 14, the 28-year-old crooner posted an intimate photo of the pair holding diyas, which are small oil lamps made from clay. Sending "love and light" to his followers, the younger brother of Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas greeted, "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all."

Nick's wife, Priyanka, also shared the photo on her own Instagram page. "Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant penned in the accompanying message. She added a red heart emoji at the end of her caption.

Priyanka's post was met with well wishes by many. One individual replied, "Happy Diwali to you & your beautiful family . May this sparkling festival of lights fill your home with happiness , joy , peace and success." Another user raved, "Just perfect. Happy Deepawali Nick and Pri." A third sent out a similar sentiment, "Happy diwali my favorit couple."

Priyanka and Nick were not the only one who celebrated Diwali with their online devotees. Mindy Kaling also sent greetings to her fans through an Instagram video. "Hey guys! I lit this candle because it is Diwali. Diwali is celebrated by Hindus all around the world," she kicked off her clip.

The Mrs. Who of "A Wrinkle in Time" went on to explain, "Diwali also symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and after this year, I just feel like that's exactly what we need and I do think there is a bright light waiting for us," She then added, "So celebrate with your friends, happy Diwali everybody. Enjoy."

Kamala Harris celebrated Diwali.

Joining the three celebrities for the festivity was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Sending out a tweet in honor of the Indian holiday, she declared, "Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year."