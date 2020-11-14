 
 

Safaree Samuels Denies He's a Wife Beater After Erica Mena Shows Busted Lip

Safaree Samuels Denies He's a Wife Beater After Erica Mena Shows Busted Lip
The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' alum is quick to dispel the rumors of possible domestic violence after his wife is seen sporting a bruised lip in a recent photo.

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena were hit with yet another rumor of marital issues, though they have been showing that they have gotten through the rough patch. The rapper/songwriter has been accused of beating his wife, after she sported a bruised lip in a recent photo.

But the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum didn't let the speculation further spread like wild fire. Apparently noticing people's comments and inquiries about what happened to Erica's face, he quickly dispelled the rumor of possible domestic violence happening in their house.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to post the picture that showed Erica with a busted lip, he told his followers that his wife accidentally hit herself in the mouth with her phone. "She got so lit she hit herself in the mouth with her phone," so he wrote, before stressing, "No domestic violence."

Just two weeks ago, Safaree and Erica sparked rumors that their marriage was in a rocky place after Erica changed her name on the social media platform from "Erica Mena Samuels" to just "Erica Mena." They also stopped following each other on Instagram.

Safaree then hinted at heading for divorce last week when he posted a picture of him flexing his abs and luxurious car while posing in front of their house, which he tagged as a "divorce court." He went on declaring in the caption, "Bachelor!! Ending 2020 right!!"

The 39-year-old, however, later retracted his statement, claiming he was just capping. "A man is nothing without his family," he pledged his love for his family along with a picture of him lifting weight while standing on an ATV in a Thursday, November 5 post. He went on clarifying, "Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there."

