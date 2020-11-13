 
 

G-Eazy's Team Calls Speculations About Halsey's Poem 'Irresponsible'

In one of the poems from her new anthology 'I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry', the former girlfriend of the 'Him and I' rapper spills details about a drug-addicted ex.

AceShowbiz - G-Eazy's team breaks silence on rumors that Halsey's poem is about him. Shutting down speculation that the "Without Me" hitmaker described the "Me, Myself & I" rapper in one of the poems from her new anthology "I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry", his publicist called it "irresponsible."

The 31-year-old's publicist set the record straight through a statement sent to Page Six. "We understand everyone's desire to continually link them for sensationalist purposes, but she did not name any names, so for anyone to speculate is just irresponsible," the statement read.

The swirling rumors first surfaced after Halsey wrote a poem titled "Lighthouse" in a new poetry book. In the poem, the "No Limit" rapper's ex-girlfriend wrote about one of her exes whom she described as "7 feet tall" with dark hair and who does lines "for days on end" until he would "pace the room in circles."

In the piece, Halsey also detailed about a drug-addicted ex. "He would stuff his nose with cocaine/ for days on end/ until the rims of his nostrils/ were caked with white," she penned. She additionally shared her experience with domestic abuse by writing, "he would put his bleeding hand around [her] neck" and said " 'I'm going to f**king kill you.' "

Although the 26-year-old singer did not clearly name whom she meant in the poem, fans believed that it is about the "Him & I" rapper since he is 6-foot-4 with dark hair. Back in 2018, the boyfriend of Ashley Benson was also convicted of assault and cocaine possession in Sweden.

Halsey and G-Eazy began dating in 2017. However, the former couple officially called it quits in October 2018 after going through an on-and-off relationship.

As for her anthology, Halsey celebrated the book release on Tuesday, November 10. "Today is the day. Years in the making. My first collection of poetry 'I Would Leave Me If I Could' is out. It's things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome. I love being a weird popstar. But I'll always be a writer first and foremost," she declared on Instagram.

