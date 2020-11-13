 
 

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish finds the perks of the coronavirus lockdown in a freshly-released music video for her new song "Therefore I Am". The Grammy Award-winning artist is exploring a deserted mall all by herself in the clip, which was premiered on Thursday, November 12.

The 18-year-old roams the empty Glendale Galleria shopping mall, a familiar stomping ground for Eilish during her early teen years in California. She raids food from Wetzel's Pretzels, Hot Dog on a Stick and Chipotle before getting caught by a security guard.

"I'm not your friend or anything/ Damn, you think that you're the man/ I think, therefore, I am," she sings in the chorus. The video ends with Eilish scrambling to run away from the security guard, still with the foods she has stolen in her hands.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Eilish said the song is "very, very up for interpretation." Looking forward to her fans' reactions to her song, she admitted, "I'm very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it. I don't know. But yeah, it's a little mean. I love it."

The song follows Eilish's previous single "My Future", which was released last July. In the softer song, she sings about walking away from a relationship and deciding to put herself and her future first. She also released "No Time to Die", a song she recorded for an upcoming James Bond movie of the same title, in February.

Eilish is tapped to perform her brand new song "Therefore I Am" at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs), which is going to take place on Sunday, November 22. She is nominated for two awards, favorite artist - alternative rock and favorite social artist, at the ceremony, which will broadcast live from Los Angeles at The Microsoft Theatre at 8 P.M. ET/PT on ABC, with Taraji P. Henson serving as the host.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker is also scheduled to perform live on iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2020 on December 10. The event will be carried live on over 90 iHeartRadio stations and as a live video stream.

