'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Continue as One Singer Is Sent to Knockout

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - The second night of Battles Round aired on Tuesday, November 10. Kicking off the night were Desz and Joseph Soul from Team Kelly Clarkson who showed off their skills while singing Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes' "If You Don't Know Me by Now". They were both great soulful singers so it was a hard decision for Kelly to let go one of them.

Eventually, Kelly picked Desz as Joseph got pitchy in some places probably because he was nervous. However, his journey didn't stop there as coach Gwen Stefani decided to steal him for her own team.

The next battle was from Team Blake Shelton. Jim Ranger and John Sullivan hit the stage to belt out Kane Brown's "Good as You". Blake said, "First of all, gats off to both of you guys. They rehearsed this song and performed it in front of Kane Brown," before saying to fellow coach John Legend, "who has you to thank for launching that hit song off your popular podcast or whatever it is, 'Trailer Talk'." He praised John for being a good story-teller, while calling Jim a naturally talented and "big vocalist." Jim won the battle and no one stole John.

John Holiday and Julia Cooper from Team John then performed a duet of Stevie Wonder's "Summer Soft". John was impressed by Julia's "cool" tone, her vibrato and her special approach to the song. As for John Holiday, John said, "Everybody's struggling to find someone to compare you to, but there's just no one that they can compare you to. The world needed to hear your voice." John Holiday was declared as the winner as John sent Julia to the four-way Knockout.

Later, viewers were offered montage of two other battles. Skylar Alyvia Mayton and Tanner Gomes from Team Kelly sang "Whiskey Lullaby" before Kelly chose to send Tanner to the next round. Meanwhile, Chloe Hogan from Team Gwen won over Lain Roy after they took the stage to sing "Adore You".

"The Voice" airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 P.M. on NBC.