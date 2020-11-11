Britney Spears' Father to Remain as Co-Conservator Despite Her Being 'Afraid' of Him

Instagram Celebrity

Before the judge in charge denies her request for Jamie Spears' immediate removal, the 'Toxic' hitmaker questioned his 2019 decision to grant a 'radical' pay rise to her former business managers.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

Sam Ingham made the bold statement in a Los Angeles court hearing conducted via phone on Tuesday (November 10), claiming the "Gimme More" hitmaker is refusing to return to the stage until Jamie Spears steps down from overseeing her affairs.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Ingham told Judge Brenda Penny.

"She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career. We are really at a crossroads."

Jamie's legal representative, Vivian Lee Thoreen, challenged the remarks and accused Ingham of preventing Britney from talking to her dad, according to Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Britney's mother Lynne Spears also had her attorney, Gladstone Jones, present for the hearing, during which it was revealed she had been urging her ex-husband Jamie to relinquish his role in the conservatorship so he can "be a part of" Britney's life again.

"It has broken Lynne's heart to watch that this has come to this point... (sic)," Jones said. "Lynne believes the time is now to start fresh given the circumstance of Britney's request."

Judge Penny ultimately decided not to remove Jamie as co-conservator just now, but allowed the matter to be further discussed "down the road."

The ruling emerges hours after it was reported Britney had questioned her father's decision to grant a "radical" pay rise to her former business managers at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group last year (19).

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, Tri Star bosses were originally contracted to receive five per cent commission on her gross entertainment-related income, but in November, 2019, 11 months after Britney announced plans to take an "indefinite work hiatus," they renegotiated the deal in an email to Jamie.

They agreed to keep the commission rate at five per cent, but also asked for a $500,000 (£377,000) annual minimum - a request Jamie approved.

Britney argues her father should have challenged these "radical new arrangements," and his failure to do so cost her almost $310,000 (£234,000) for services rendered compared to the amount she would have paid under the previous contract.

The financial scrutiny comes after it was revealed Tri Star representatives had resigned from their role with Britney's estate.

Jamie hired a man named Michael Kane to take over as the musician's business manager last month (October) - without consulting his daughter first, deepening the rift in their relationship.

Britney wants financial officials at Bessemer Trust Company to take over the running of her estate, while she has asked for Jodi Montgomery, the care manager who is temporarily serving as conservator of her person, to remain in that role.