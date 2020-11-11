 
 

Mena Suvari Added to Ronald Reagan Biopic as Former President's Ex-Wife

The 'American Beauty' actress has joined the cast of the upcoming movie 'Reagan' as the biopic resumes production after a two-week break due to Covid-19 scare.

  Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Mena Suvari has joined the cast of the forthcoming Ronald Reagan biopic as production resumes following a two-week shutdown.

Filming on the flick, which stars Dennis Quaid as the 40th U.S. president, resumed on 5 November (20) in Oklahoma after several members of the production tested positive for Covid-19 in late October.

Since starting up again, the feature, which also stars Penelope Ann Miller as First Lady Nancy Reagan and Jon Voight as a KGB agent who focused on Reagan for four decades, has added Suvari to its cast.

According to Deadline, she'll play the former POTUS' first wife Jane Wyman, with the "American Beauty" star telling the publication, "I am so honoured to be part of such a phenomenal production."

"Not only to have the opportunity to play such an incredible talent and icon as Jane Wyman, it is equally exciting to portray one of my favourite eras of Old Hollywood."

"We are excited to have Mena join us," adds director Sean McNamara. "She brings charm, grace and class to this role and we’re excited to have her on board."

A release date for Reagan has yet to be confirmed.

Mena Suvari was last seen on the big screen last year as she played the lead role in the true-story movie "The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson". Her new movie, drama thriller "Don't Tell a Soul" premiered earlier this year at the Deauville Film Festival.

The "Reagan" casting news came less than a month after the 41-year-old actress announced she's expecting her first child with husband Michael Hope. "It was a huge surprise, an absolute miracle!" the mom-to-be gushed.

"It's all I ever wanted for years! It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me. It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out. I was like, 'I can't believe it!' "

