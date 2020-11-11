Gerard Butler Confirmed to Return for 'Night Has Fallen'

Millennium Films Movie

The '300' actor has officially been announced to reprise his role as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in the upcoming fourth 'Has Fallen' action movie franchise.

AceShowbiz - Gerard Butler will reprise his role as Mike Banning for a fourth franchise film - "Night Has Fallen".

The 50-year-old actor has reportedly signed on the dotted line to appear as the former Army Ranger turned Secret Service agent in the next instalment in the "Has Fallen" franchise, after previously appearing in "Olympus Has Fallen" (2013), "London Has Fallen" (2016), and "Angel Has Fallen" (2019) - the combined global box office takings of which is more than $520 million (£389 million).

According to Deadline, Ric Roman Waugh will direct the upcoming sequel, with Robert Kamen writing the script and Butler also in line to produce.

The film will start shooting at Millennium Media's Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria in the near future, Deadline added.

The casting news came a week after the filming of his new movie "Cop Shop" was halted due to Covid-19 outbreak among the crew members. They had only been shooting for days in Georgia when three people tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, another of his new films "Greenland" called off the original theatrical release after being delayed several times because of the ongoing pandemic. It is expected to go straight to video on demand in the United States this coming December.

The actor has additionally completed sports comedy drama "All-Star Weekend". It's directed by Jamie Foxx and stars Jeremy Piven, Jessica Szohr, Eva Longoria, Robert Downey Jr., and Ken Jeong. It's aiming for a 2021 release date.