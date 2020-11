'Jeopardy!' Remembers Alex Trebek in New Episode Following His Passing

Sony Pictures Television TV

The beloved TV game show host is remembered in the latest episode of the Emmy-winning show, a few days after he passed away following his battle with cancer.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Jeopardy!" paid tribute to host Alex Trebek as the latest episode of the game show aired on Monday night (09Nov20).

The beloved TV personality, who has hosted the ABC programme since its debut in 1984, passed away on Sunday (08Nov20), aged 80 - over a year after he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

A new episode of the show, which was pre-recorded, aired on Monday, with the show's executive producer Mike Richards taking a moment in the beginning to say a few words in tribute to Trebek.

"Over the weekend we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek," he said. "This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago."

"He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, for his kindness and for his love of his family. On behalf of everyone here at Jeopardy! thank you for everything, Alex."

Richards concluded by saying the show's trademark opening "This is Jeopardy!" after which the lights dimmed for a moment of silence.

It was previously revealed that Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will air on Christmas Day (25Dec20).

In the wake of Alex Trebek's passing, condolences and prayers were pouring in for the beloved TV game show host and his family. The likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Gad, Armie Hammer, Chance the Rapper, Ryan Seacrest, John Legend, and more paid tribute on social media.