 
 

Jay Cutler Offers Reward as He Pleads for Help in Finding Missing Dog

Jay Cutler Offers Reward as He Pleads for Help in Finding Missing Dog
Instagram
Celebrity

The estranged husband of Kristin Cavallari asks his online followers to help locate the family dog, Bane the German shepherd, who went missing months after the couple split.

  • Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari's estranged husband Jay Cutler has asked fans for help locating the famous family dog, Bane.

The former National Football League quarterback has lost track of the German shepherd, who became famous on Kristin's reality television show "Very Cavallari", revealing on social media that the beloved pooch went missing on his property in Tennessee.

"Ok Instagram it's time to do some good today," Jay wrote on the site on Friday (06Nov20), alongside a series of pictures of the dog. "Bane is missing. 80lb German shepherd. Last seen on Old Hillsboro in Franklin, TN. Let's find him."

The retired athlete is offering a $1,000 (£760) reward for anyone who finds the pet.

  See also...

Kristin and Jay adopted Bane when he was a puppy in 2015, but he ended up living with Cutler after they filed for divorce in April (20).

News of Bane's disappearance comes days after the exes got together for Halloween, celebrating the spooky holiday with their three young kids.

Although the former couple appeared in good spirits, it seems Kristin has already moved on, with rumours suggesting she is now dating comedian, Jeff Dye.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari called it quits after nearly seven years of marriage. The breakup "didn't happen overnight," she insisted. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

Now she is in the process of legally dropping Cutler as her last name. "Technically I'm still Cutler," she explained. "(I'm) working on that, but I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it. You're the first person that's said that but thank you for pointing that out."

You can share this post!

Director David Moreau Investigated for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Crew Member

Michael J. Fox and 'Family Ties' Co-Stars Set for Reunion After More Than 30 Years
Related Posts
Jay Cutler Is Apparently Single Despite Tomi Lahren Romance Rumors

Jay Cutler Is Apparently Single Despite Tomi Lahren Romance Rumors

Most Read
Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election
Celebrity

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker

Ice Cube Dragged for Asking Why people Are Mad at Him Following Trump Meeting

Ice Cube Dragged for Asking Why people Are Mad at Him Following Trump Meeting

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death