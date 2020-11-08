 
 

Michael J. Fox and 'Family Ties' Co-Stars Set for Reunion After More Than 30 Years

The 'Good Wife' actor is scheduled to reunite with former co-stars like Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Marc Price, and Tina Yothers among others at an upcoming virtual event.

  Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Michael J. Fox will bring "Family Ties" back to life for a charity fundraiser - more than 30 years after the beloved U.S. TV sitcom went off the air.

Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Marc Price, Tina Yothers, and Scott Valentine are among the other original cast members from the classic 1980s show, about kooky clan the Keatons, who have agreed to attend the upcoming "Stars in the House" livestream benefit reunion.

"During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call 'comfort tv,' those tv shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy," "Stars in the House" hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley tell Deadline in a statement. "Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like 'Taxi,' 'Frasier' and 'Melrose Place,' and we have no doubt the 'Family Ties' reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!"

Proceeds earned from the virtual gathering will benefit bosses at the Actors Fund, who offer financial support to performers suffering money woes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to the Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor's bills," the hosts add.

"The Family Ties" episode of "Stars in the House" will debut on Tuesday (09Nov20) and is the latest in a string of blast from the past cast reunions organised by Seth and James.

Former castmembers from "Glee", "Scandal", "30 Rock", "Taxi", "Desperate Housewives", "Dallas", and "Melrose Place", among others, have also teamed up on the programme.

