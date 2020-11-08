Christopher Masterson and Wife Expecting First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Malcolm in the Middle' actor and wife Yolanda Pecoraro are preparing for parenthood as the couple are expecting their first child together, a year after wedding.

AceShowbiz - "Malcolm in the Middle" actor Christopher Masterson is going to be a dad.

The 40-year-old star is expecting his first child with wife Yolanda Pecoraro - who revealed the happy news on her Instagram page on Friday (06Nov20).

"Baby Masterson," she wrote alongside a snap of herself cradling her bare baby bump in a bikini on the beach.

The "Ugly Truth" actress also shared an outtake from her pregnancy beach photoshoot on her Instagram Story, showing her in a cutout lavender one-piece along with three heart emojis.

It is unclear when the star is due to give birth.

Christopher's sister Alanna Masterson was quick to congratulate the couple on Yolanda's page. "Baby baby baby!!!!!," she exclaimed, to which the mother-to-be responded with a heart-eyed emoji.

Another excited family member Will Masterson left a similar comment on her post, "So awesome!! love you guys to the moon congrats!!!! [heart emojis]." She replied to her brother-in-law with a "love you."

Well wishes also came from fellow actress Georgie Flores from the movie "Dumplin' ". She penned along with a string of heart emojis, "There aren't enough hearts to express my excitement!!!! But here's a few anyways."

The pregnancy announcement came several months after Christopher Masterson and 35-year-old Yolanda Pecoraro celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a romantic Italian ceremony at Villa Cimbrone after a year of engagement.