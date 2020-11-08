 
 

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

WENN/Instagram
The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker has left a number of comments supporting the Democratic candidate and his running mate amid U.S. Presidential election.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey lent her support to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at D-Nice's virtual hot spot "Club Quarantine" on Thursday night (05Nov20).

As Biden edges closer to securing his position as the 46th U.S. President, Mariah was spotted commenting during the online bash as the DJ spun several of her songs.

The hitmaker left a number of comments, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, as a number of her tracks, including recently released "Save the Day" and her 1990 hit "Vision of Love", played.

Ex-Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett was among the commenters during the online gathering, which took place in honour of the Democratic party amid the current U.S. election.

"Save the Day" was released last month. "Our country is at a critical moment in history," Mariah said. "In recording 'Save the Day,' I felt compelled to do what I could and use my platform to encourage us all to take action. With that, I'm very happy to present to you all the official 'Save the Day' lyric video in partnership with @wearepushblack."

"PushBlack is the nation's largest non-profit media organization for Black Americans. They use the power of Black History to educate and inspire Black people to build personal power and create lasting economic and political change for our communities."

"Whether you're fighting for your community at the polls or protesting on the frontlines, I hope this video will serve as an inspiring message for you to keep doing what's in your power to save the day, every day."

She ended her message by encouraging her online devotees to vote in the U.S. election.

