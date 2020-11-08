 
 

Ron Perlman Changes Tune About Boycotting Georgia After Biden Wins Against Trump in the State

Ron Perlman Changes Tune About Boycotting Georgia After Biden Wins Against Trump in the State
After previously boycotting Georgia, the 'Hellboy' actor is looking forward to vising the state again as Joe Biden takes a lead over Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential election.

AceShowbiz - Ron Perlman has shared a message with the citizens of Georgia after Democratic nominee Joe Biden obtained a slight lead over President Donald Trump in the state.

The 70-year-old actor explained on Twitter on Friday (06Nov20) that he'd avoided working in Georgia in protest of their current Republican governor, Brian Kemp.

However, amid the current election, Perlman said he's now willing to work in the state again, praising Stacey Abrams' efforts to register and mobilize voters and slamming Kemp.

"To my dear friends in Georgia, I hate Kemp," he stated. "He is ugly, he is dirty, he is arrogant and he stole an election. I said I would never work there until that was corrected and thanks to @staceyabrams and so many good people, I can't wait to visit the great state of Georgia again."

Georgia has been the filming location for many iconic films recently, including several Marvel movies, but Perlman opted to boycott the state over his disliking of Kemp.

Politician Abrams has drawn praise from Democrats for her grassroots campaign that resulted in an influx of voter registrations by minorities after she lost the 2018 governor's race, alleging voter suppression as a reason for the loss.

Back in June, Ron Perlman was embroiled in a Twitter war with Republican politicians Matt Gaetz and Ted Cruz. Gaetz criticized the actor for playing a white supremacist biker on the TV show "Sons of Anarchy", prompting the star to point out he's "playing a**holes" rather than "actually being one."

Cruz later challenged Perlman to have a wrestling match with fellow GOP politician Jim Jordan. "I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don't we say f**k him and just make it you & me. I'll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending," the actor replied.

