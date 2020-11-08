Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Presidential Election After Tense Battle With Donald Trump

WENN Celebrity

The Democratic politician has won election to become the 46th President of the United States, picking up 20 more electoral votes to beat the Republican incumbent.

AceShowbiz - Joe Biden has picked up 20 more electoral votes to become the 46th President of the United States, according to multiple news outlets.

The Associated Press and CNN are among the top organisations who have declared the Democrat the winner of a tense election battle with Donald Trump, which began on Tuesday (03Nov20).

Biden has now picked up the 270 electoral votes necessary to make him president-elect as vote tabulation continues in some states. Unofficial election results in Pennsylvania gave him the push he needed to secure the presidency on Saturday.

Officials in Georgia and North Carolina still have to declare a local winner, but Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have already done enough to win the 2020 election and replace Trump and his Vice President, Mike Pence.

Trump is refusing to go quietly - on Wednesday morning he prematurely claimed victory and repeated claims of election fraud at a White House news conference on Thursday evening, stating he would be bringing "tremendous litigation" in states where legally cast votes are still being counted. Trump explained he planned to take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shortly after declared the winner, Joe Biden tweeted, "America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Kamala Harris posted on her own page, "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."