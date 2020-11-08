 
 

Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Presidential Election After Tense Battle With Donald Trump

Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Presidential Election After Tense Battle With Donald Trump
WENN
Celebrity

The Democratic politician has won election to become the 46th President of the United States, picking up 20 more electoral votes to beat the Republican incumbent.

  • Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joe Biden has picked up 20 more electoral votes to become the 46th President of the United States, according to multiple news outlets.

The Associated Press and CNN are among the top organisations who have declared the Democrat the winner of a tense election battle with Donald Trump, which began on Tuesday (03Nov20).

Biden has now picked up the 270 electoral votes necessary to make him president-elect as vote tabulation continues in some states. Unofficial election results in Pennsylvania gave him the push he needed to secure the presidency on Saturday.

  See also...

Officials in Georgia and North Carolina still have to declare a local winner, but Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have already done enough to win the 2020 election and replace Trump and his Vice President, Mike Pence.

Trump is refusing to go quietly - on Wednesday morning he prematurely claimed victory and repeated claims of election fraud at a White House news conference on Thursday evening, stating he would be bringing "tremendous litigation" in states where legally cast votes are still being counted. Trump explained he planned to take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shortly after declared the winner, Joe Biden tweeted, "America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Kamala Harris posted on her own page, "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."

You can share this post!

Beyonce Inspired by Dua Lipa and The Shindellas as She Works on New Album After Calling Off Tour
Related Posts
Joe Biden Trolls Mike Pence Over FlyGate With a Fundraising

Joe Biden Trolls Mike Pence Over FlyGate With a Fundraising

Joe Biden Regrets Making Controversial Remark Black Voters 'Ain't Black' if They Support Trump

Joe Biden Regrets Making Controversial Remark Black Voters 'Ain't Black' if They Support Trump

Most Read
Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election
Celebrity

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

Ava DuVernay Declares 'War' at Black Lives Matter Event Before Election Day

Ava DuVernay Declares 'War' at Black Lives Matter Event Before Election Day

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her