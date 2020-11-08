Beyonce Inspired by Dua Lipa and The Shindellas as She Works on New Album After Calling Off Tour

Instagram Music

The 'Black Is King' star has decided to ditch her plan for 2021 tour due to the ongoing health crisis and use her time to return to studio for her next studio installment instead.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles will reportedly put her focus on livestream concerts after pulling the plug on a planned 2021 tour.

According to The Sun, the "Diva" hitmaker planned a global trek for next year but, as the pandemic continues, she's decided to scrap her plans and join the ranks of artists that will perform through livestreams.

"Beyonce and her team are currently mapping out a plan to create a virtual live show to showcase her new music in 2021, now that she can't tour because of Covid," a source explained.

"Following the success she had with (2016 album) Lemonade, and the Disney film Black Is King, she started writing and recording feel-good tracks inspired by new artists like Dua Lipa and The Shindellas," they shared, adding, "She's ready to dance again."

As she continues work on her new album, Beyonce also plans to promote it with "a virtual show that fans can watch at home," according to the insider, who went on tell the publication the star "has made it clear she's prepared to pull out all the stops to make it a real spectacle."

Stars including Billie Eilish, Kylie Minogue, Stormzy, Niall Horan, and Lewis Capaldi are among those who have resorted to putting on virtual concerts amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Late last month, Beyonce caused frenzy among his loyal fans after saying she wanted to "slow down" from music following pandemic.

"I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life," she told British Vogue. "I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects nonstop."

"It's been heavy and hectic," she added. "I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."