Brian Austin Green Thankful for Support Post-Megan Fox Shade
Sharing a video of him collecting eggs from his chicken coop, the former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star acknowledges his devotees' extremely kind words on his social media page.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Brian Austin Green is thanking fans for their support after he was attacked online by his exes, led by estranged wife Megan Fox.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared a video of himself collecting eggs from his chicken coop on Instagram on Wednesday (November 04) and used the post to acknowledge his devotees' encouraging words.

"Life at home while the kids are at school," he wrote beside the footage. "I wanted to thank everyone who's come on my page and been supportive of everything. It's extremely kind and really appreciated."

The dedication comes after the "Transformers" actress took aim at her estranged husband for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son on the photo sharing site.

Fox questioned why Green felt the need to include young Journey in the image, accusing him of using their children to "posture" online following their split.

The beauty, who is now dating rap-rocker and actor Machine Gun Kelly, added, "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

Green's ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil, the mother of his 18-year-old son Kassius, subsequently voiced her backing for Fox, as did model Courtney Stodden, who was briefly linked to the actor over the summer (20). "I'm so proud of Megan for speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex," Stodden wrote on Instagram.

Green did have one celebrity supporter in his corner - former co-star Tori Spelling came to his defence, calling him one of "the best parents" she knows in her own Instagram post.

