 
 

George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Support Veterans Day Fundraiser With Personal Item Donation

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Instar
Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dave Matthews and Elizabeth Banks are also donating pieces to go under the hammer for the annual Homes for Our Troops event ahead of the holiday.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, and Mindy Kaling have donated personal items to be auctioned off as part of a Veterans Day fundraiser.

The stars have banded together for the annual Homes for Our Troops event, ahead of the U.S. holiday on November 11, with Clooney, Kaling, Wynonna Judd, and CNN newsman Jake Tapper kicking off the eBay sale.

Among the goods on offer will be a watch owned by Clooney, a Louis Vuitton bag donated by Aniston, and a guitar from country superstar Kenny Chesney.

All of the proceeds earned will go to the organisation, which aims to build housing for those who served in the military.

"I am happy to be joining this auction for another year and bring attention to Homes For Our Troops' important mission," Clooney said in a statement. "The adapted homes built by this nonprofit help Veterans regain their independence and move forward in their lives."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Evans, Adam Scott, Weird Al Yankovic, Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler, Dave Matthews, Elizabeth Banks, Jason Bateman, and Jerry Seinfeld and more will also be donating pieces to go under the hammer.

Those who get their bids in before November 17 will have the chance to win a Zoom video chat with celebrities like Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Matthews, Banks, Seinfeld, and Olivia Wilde.

The 4th annual Home for Our Troops auction will kick off on Tuesday, November 10.

George has always been known for helping others with donation. Last month, the "Gravity" star and wife Amal Clooney helped save their struggling local theatre after the venue was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. He and his barrister wife donated towards The Mill at Sonning Theatre, which is located close by their lavish mansion in Berkshire, England, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the venue to close.

