Cardi B Gets Up at 5 A.M. to Vote on Election Day

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker reveals to her online devotees that she got up early in the morning to prepare for the election day and urges her online followers to vote.

Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B voted before dawn on Tuesday (03Nov20) after struggling through another restless night, worrying about four more years with Donald Trump as U.S. President.

The "Bodak Yellow" star beat most Americans to the polls after she got up at 5am to vote, hours after urging fans to "make a change" on the eve of the general election.

"Tomorrow is the deadline," she said. "Tomorrow is the last day of voting. If you know me, you know I hate waking up early. But I'm gonna wake up extremely early so I don't get caught in them lines."

"If you do get caught up in them lines, don't get discouraged. Make sure you bring snacks, your phone is fully charged, go with a friend to keep you entertained."

She then added, "I'm tired of this bulls**t. I'm tired of getting upset every single time that I see that man (Trump) talk. It's like, 'Are you f**king serious?' "

"Your little one vote can make a change," she continued. "You can make a change, I can make a change. You don't gotta be special, you don't gotta be rich, you don't gotta be famous, you don't gotta be beautiful - you just gotta be you with your one vote (sic). So, let's all go vote."

She lived up to her word and on Tuesday morning, she confirmed she had voted for Trump's opponent Joe Biden in an Instagram video. "Good f**king morning y'all," she said. "I told you imma get up early... I voted. It was easy peasy. Go vote. After you voted, you feel like you did something."