Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry encouraged fans to get out and vote by hilariously dressing up as an 'I Voted' sticker for an Instagram video.

The "Daisies" star shared the clip on Monday (02Nov20), showing the star standing on a busy street corner in Los Angeles wearing the oversized 'I Voted' headwear and a face mask, while asking passing cars to honk if they've already voted.

Later in the footage, the new mum walks over to a liquor store and struggles to fit her oversized costume through the door, as her song "Not the End of the World", from her latest album "Smile", plays in the background.

"It's not the end of the world/No, not the end of the world/Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire/Don't lose hope," she wrote in the caption, quoting the song.

"TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY," added Katy. "Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted."

The singer dropped off her own ballot in California last week and shared a similar video, in which she puts her ballot into the ballot box before transforming into the 'I Voted' sticker.

Meanwhile, Lizzo posed nude, wearing nothing but an American flag, to thank fans and followers for voting on Election Day.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (03Nov20) to share the powerful and patriotic image of herself draped in the Stars and stripes banner and cupping one bare breast.

"When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people," she wrote alongside the shot. "I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism."

The "Hustlers" star also opened up about her beliefs and hopes for the future.

"I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it," she added. "It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated."

Lizzo ended her message by urging her followers to cast their ballot.

"We the people, ALL the people, deserve it," she concluded. "Today's the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting."

The post comes as President Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off at the polls in what many are calling the most important U.S. presidential election in history.