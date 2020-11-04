 
 

Kanye West Promises to 'Cure Homelessness and Hunger' If He Wins Presidential Election

The 'Jesus Is King' rapper vows to end 'homelessness and hunger' in the United States if he wins against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the presidential election.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is on a mission to "cure homelessness and hunger" should he be elected as the 46th U.S. president.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper is running for office as a candidate for the newly formed Birthday Party, and although his only chance of securing a seat at the White House in 2020 is via a substantial write-in campaign - after he was removed from the ballot in several states, he remains hopeful.

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday (03Nov20), the rapper shared some last-minute election day encouragement, posting various videos and messages, in which he set out his vision for America's future.

"We will cure hunger. There are people sleeping in parking lots," he wrote as he prepared to face off against Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. "We as a people will heal. We will insure (sic) the well being of each other."

He added, "I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless. We must and will cure homelessness and hunger We have the capability as a species."

"I hear people say... this person is cool and this person is not cool... people are cool... man has never invented anything as awesome as an actual person but sometimes we value the objects we create over life itself."

The star's latest comments come after he took out a two-page advert in the New York Times over the weekend, in which he shared his manifesto for a "better America."

As Election Day dawned, Kanye revealed he would be voting for the first time - for himself.

"God is so good," he wrote. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust... me."

