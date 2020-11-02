Christie Brinkley Turns Into 'RHOBH' Lisa Rinna for Halloween

Instagram Celebrity

Dressing up as the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star isn't the only thing that Christie does for the spooky holiday as the 'Days of Our Lives' actress also shares a picture of her as an Eve.

AceShowbiz - Christie Brinkley is channelling her inner Real Housewife. On Saturday, October 31, the 66-year-old supermodel and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel took to Instagram to share how they spent this year's Halloween together with her transforming into Lisa Rinna.

In a picture that she shared on the photo-sharing platform, Christie could be seen looking identical to the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star as she sported Lisa's iconic short hair. She also made her lips look plumper with some lip liner. "We morphed all evening ..now I'm turning into @lisarinna and girl you are fun to be!" so the model captioned the picture.

Christie also shared a video, which featured Alexa's fiance Ryan Gleason, of her dancing in her kitchen while still in her costume. "Dancing in the Kitchen with @lisarinna on a Halloween Night! Hope this gives you and her a big GRINNA," she wrote alongside the clip, poking fun at Lisa, who is known for posting on social media videos of her dancing.

Lisa caught wind of Christie's post and gave her a seal of approval as the Bravo star later re-shared Brinkley's post on Instagram Stories. The reality TV star, who also praised other fans for dressing up as her, added some kiss emojis on her post.

Dressing up as Lisa wasn't the only thing that Christie did for the spooky holiday. The "Days of Our Lives" actress also dressed as an Eve. She donned a creme body suit with strategically-placed leaf accents. "Has anyone seen Adam ?" she captioned her post.

In another post, Christie wrote, "What a treat to share Halloween with the bride of Frankenstein and Franken himself, Ryan became Wednesday and Lydia from Beetlejuice inhabited Alexa, With [Nina Agdal] as Jack and [Jack Brinkley-Cook] as Groucho, Chase as her brother Jill was Carol Baskin and she even brought her 'tiger' and Daniel and Andrew spot on as Brunello Cucinelli models still nobody knew who was who! It was Boootiful all outdoors under a gorgeous full moon."