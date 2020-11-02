 
 

Kendall Jenner Dresses as Pamela Anderson in Her Birthday/Halloween Star-Studded Party

Kendall Jenner Dresses as Pamela Anderson in Her Birthday/Halloween Star-Studded Party
Twitter
Celebrity

Although the model holds a rapid COVID-19 test on site, people still criticize her for being 'so f***ing irresponsible' by 'hosting a halloween party in the middle of a pandemic just bc her family and the attendees are rich celebrities.'

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner had a blast on Saturday night, October 31 as she threw a big party to celebrate both her 25th birthday and Halloween. Taking place at Harriet's Rooftop atop 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, the bash featured celebrities such as Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West as well as Kylie Jenner in attendance.

Also among the party-goers were Hailey Baldwin, Scott Disick, Travis Scott (II), Jaden Smith and Paris Hilton. Quavo, Kendall's fellow model Winnie Harlow, Saweetie and Justine Skye were also at the party. It was reported Kendall followed COVID-19 protocols as everyone who entered the venue had to test negative for COVID-19 in a rapid COVID-19 test which they held on site.

For the bash, Kendall opted to dress up as Pamela Anderson's bounty hunter character in her 1996 movie "Barb Wire". Wearing a plunging black corset, matching stockings and knee-high boots, Kendall, who donned a blonde wig, was seen in an Instagram post hopping on a big motorbike while holding a flag with the word "VOTE" on it. " 'don't call me babe' happy halloween! GO VOTE!!! me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire," so Kendall captioned the post on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kylie dressed up as a King Cobra. The Weeknd went all out to be Nutty Professor and it was reported that the "Starboy" hitmaker spent six hours for the transformation. Saweetie arrived as Mystique, Jennifer Lawrence's character in "X-Men".

  See also...

As for Sofia Richie, she transformed into DC Comics character Catwoman for the night. She oozed sexiness in a black and silver sequined criss cross section over her abs. The model then completed her look with black arm warmers, black fitted ripped jeans, black pointed heels as well as a black mask which featured pointy black ear parts on top. Justin, meanwhile, was a Woody from "Toy Story" with Hailey recreating Sarah Paulson's Nurse Dolly character from "Ratched". Travis chose to be a Batman.

Fans, however, slammed Kendall for throwing a big party amid COVID-19 pandemic. "Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween," a fan wrote on Twitter. Another critic said, "no but kendall jenner really threw a big a** party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a 'no social media' rule so people wouldn't find out about it...."

"kendall is so f***ing irresponsible for hosting a halloween party in the middle of a pandemic just bc her family and the attendees are rich celebrities who couldn't care less about thousands of people drying everyday bc of covid and they're out there partying literally F**K OFF," one person added.

You can share this post!

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

Prince William Had Trouble Breathing During Secret Battle With COVID-19
Related Posts
Kendall Jenner Called 'Trashy' for Going Braless in Transparent Tank Top

Kendall Jenner Called 'Trashy' for Going Braless in Transparent Tank Top

Kendall Jenner Goes Off on Kylie for Wearing This Outfit: 'You Ruined My Night'

Kendall Jenner Goes Off on Kylie for Wearing This Outfit: 'You Ruined My Night'

Kendall Jenner Chats With Obama's Former Speechwriter on Instagram Live

Kendall Jenner Chats With Obama's Former Speechwriter on Instagram Live

Kourtney Kardashian Outs Sister Kendall Jenner as a 'Stoner'

Kourtney Kardashian Outs Sister Kendall Jenner as a 'Stoner'

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident