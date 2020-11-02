 
 

Prince William Had Trouble Breathing During Secret Battle With COVID-19

The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly 'hit pretty hard by the virus' in April, but he chose to keep the ordeal a secret because he didn't want to worry anyone.

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Prince William was secretly battling coronavirus. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in April and his condition was pretty serious that he had trouble breathing, but he refused to tell the nation about his diagnosis.

According to The Sun, the second in line to the throne caught the virus days after his father Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were struck down with the same disease. Thus, he chose to keep the ordeal a secret because he didn't want to alarm the nation.

"William was hit pretty hard by the virus - it really knocked him for six," a source tells the news outlet of William's condition during his secret battle with the virus. "At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked."

William, however, "was determined to fulfil his engagements." The source says, "After seeing medics and testing positive - which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is - William was determined it should be business as usual though."

The 38-year-old royal carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April. He reportedly told one observer at an engagement, "There were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone."

"He felt there were more important things going on in the country," the source adds. "But as a result of his own experiences, he realises absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease - and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously."

The Duke isolated at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk while being treated by palace doctors.

During his own ordeal with the disease, Prince Charles isolated for two weeks at his Scottish home, Birkhall after he was diagnosed with what he described as "relatively mild" symptoms of coronavirus in March. Meanwhile, Boris spent three nights in ICU after being hospitalized due to the illness on April 5.

Both Prince Charles and Boris have since been back on duty, and so has Prince William. The father of three and his wife Kate Middleton recently presented a Pride of Britain award to recognize the incredible work of NHS frontline staff in the battle against coronavirus.

