Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker recreates the 'Anaconda' raptress' look in her 'Super Bass' music video in a pink jumpsuit, complete with huge boobs and a big waist.

Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has taken his adoration for Nicki Minaj to the next level. The 21-year-old rapper has gone all out to channel his idol for this year's Halloween, unveiling his transformation into the Trinidadian-born star on Instagram.

On Friday, October 30, one day prior to the festivity, the Grammy-winning artist posted pictures of him recreating Nicki's look in her "Super Bass" music video. He donned a skin-tight pink jumpsuit, similar to the outfit that the female rapper wore in the 2011 clip.

He also sported a pink and platinum blonde wig, with a full makeup on, including yellow eyeshadow, long fake eyelashes and pink lipstick. He flaunted huge boobs and a big waist, Nicki's most famous features, which he seemingly obtained with the help of digital trickery.

In one of the photos, he hopped on an ice sculpture motorcycle as seen in the original video. In the caption, he announced his alter ego as writing, "NAS MARAJ."

Lil Nas' fans and followers were in awe of his Halloween costume, with Iggy Azalea acknowledging, "You win Halloween 2020 !" 24kgoldn quipped, "nice boobs g."

"I'm HERE FOR IT," another wrote, while someone else agreed with Iggy as commenting, "You won!!!!" Other gushing comments read, "YESSSSS," "WOAH" and "I AM IN LOVE WITH THIS ONE."

Not everyone, however, is loving Lil Nas' transformation into Nicki. A disappointed person wrote, "i tired so hard i wanted to be a fan i liked ya music so much dude but i can't that's the last straw man fr." Another declared that he's no longer a fan of the "Panini" emcee, "I just deleted Old town road out my library cuz Lil nas x went to far with that costume."

"It's a no," one person criticized the look, while someone else claimed, "Uhh I'm not wet nomo this just turned me off." One other slammed Lil Nas as saying, "This getting out of hand," and another unimpressed user added, "Yeah, Lemme go to bed. Goodnight y'all."