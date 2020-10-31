Kim Kardashian and Kids Go Roaring as 'Tiger King' Family for Halloween

Instagram Celebrity

The SKIMS founder channels Carole Baskin with her longtime friend Jonathan Cheban dressing up as Joe Exotic, while her children look adorable in tiger costumes.

Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and her children made sure that the coronavirus pandemic did not hamper their Halloween festivity. Gearing up to the spookiest night of the year, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star treated her online devotees to the unveiling of their costumes as the roaring "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness" family.

On Friday, October 30, the 40 year-old mom turned to Instagram to share several pictures of her with her four children and longtime friend Jonathan Cheban. In the snaps, she was seen dressing up as Carole Baskin while 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm put on adorable tiger outfits.

Kim's BFF Jonathan, in the meantime, channeled the infamous Joe Exotic. Wearing a bedazzled shirt, the former celebrity publicist completed his look with mustache and a blonde mullet wig. In the accompaniment of the snaps, Kim simply wrote, "Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers #Halloween2020."

While the SKIMS founder put out several pictures, Jonathan released only one picture in his own Instagram account. Offering a closer look at their costumes, he noted in the accompanying caption, "I don't think anything will beat Sonny and Cher BUT this comes Close!! Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin and MY tigers."

Kim's post, in the meantime, attracted others to gush over their Halloween looks. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, posted a comment that read, "Awwwwww yes yes yes!!!!" La La Anthony of "Power" raved, "I love this." Her longtime family pal and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd additionally exclaimed, "CRYINGGGGGGGG."

The Halloween post came a day after she showed off her special birthday gift from Kanye West. Sharing a hologram clip of her late father Robert Kardashian, she wrote in the Instagram post, "A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion."

"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together," the daughter of Kris Jenner continued. "Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."