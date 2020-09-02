Solange and Tyler, the Creator Engage in Hilarious Debate Over Monica's 'Verzuz' Outfit

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Cranes in the Sky' singer and the Odd Future leader are among those who are weighing in on whether Monica wore boots or pants during her Instagram Live showdown with Brandy.

Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brandy and Monica's "Verzuz" battle has left a lingering question among viewers. While most people couldn't help gushing about the two artists' performances, some others were left wondering about the "Angel of Mine" songstress' outfit.

In the Instagram Live showdown which was hosted by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on Sunday, August 30, Monica wore boots of an extended length or pants that were apparently confusing the eye of some viewers. People have since been debating on social media about which one of those two that the R&B singer was actually donning, with Solange Knowles and Tyler, the Creator among those who weighed in on it.

"I WAS ON THE OTHER SIDE Y'ALL, BUT NOW I'M CONVINCED," Tyler commented on the livestream video. "THOSE ARE LONG BOOTS." But Solange begged to differ, telling him, "They pants Tyler."

Tyler still wasn't convinced and claimed that he has asked opinions of others who supported his theory. "I SPOKE TO SOME FOLKS…THEY MIGHT BE BOOTS, DAWG," the "Earfquake" rapper responded, affirming his earlier claim.

Others who were also confused about Monica's outfit wrote comments like "No lie half of the battle I thought Monica was wearing thigh high latex boots" and "Monica's boots had me dying the whole live like y r they higher than a months rent."

Another opined, "Monica is wearing shoes, NOT boots. Pants with shoes. Lol." A fourth one questioned why the proposed boots were "higher than a month's rent," while someone else compared the boots versus pants debate to the infamous white dress versus blue and black dress that took over social media years before.

One other admitted to being entertained by Solange and Tyler's debate over the matter, writing, "Crying at Solange and Tyler the creator trying to figure out what Monica is wearing."

The debate over Monica's outfit aside, the latest episode of "Verzuz" featuring the two R&B stars has set the Instagram series' record with 1.2 million viewers.