Aubrey O'Day Accuses Ex DJ Pauly D of 'Mentally and Physically' Abusing Her
In response to someone who admits to feeling 'heartbroken' over their split, the Danity Kane member says, 'He only loved and admired me at my weakest self.'

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day and DJ Pauly D didn't date for a long time, though it looks like the former had enough hard time within the short time of their relationship. Talking to her fans on Twitter, the Danity Kane member revealed that the "Jersey Shore" star was mentally and physically abusive during their relationship.

In response to someone who admitted to still feeling "heartbroken" over their split, Aubrey said, "Don't be heartbroken! He was mentally & physically abusive, I was in a dark place. He only loved & admired me at my weakest self." She went on telling the said follower to feel sorry for Pauly's next girlfriends rather than her. "Be sad for the next, she'll have to delete anything one/he doesn't like, operate under rules, won't b claimed by him & he'll stay cheating. Sad life."

Pauly has yet to respond to the allegations. Meanwhile, Aubrey has since deleted the tweet.

This isn't the first time Aubrey opened up about her relationship with Pauly that she deemed unhealthy. During an interview back in 2018, the blonde beauty said that she "felt tortured" during their relationship as she recalled, "There was no healthy dialogue. There was no progressive communication. There were rules and the rules needed to be followed and when they weren't, you were punished."

However, Pauly denied the allegations at the time. "I was shocked when I heard it at the time on the show, but hearing it now, saying that she was 'tortured,' well it’s a good thing we're not together anymore," the disk jockey said. "That's such a strong word to say, like she's a bit dramatic. When she said that I was looking at the comments, and it's like these people, they can see right through her. … Torture's a big word."

Pauly and Aubrey began dating in February 2016 after meeting on the set of "Famously Single". They broke a year later in July 2017.

