 
 

Robin Williams' Widow on Clash With Stepchildren: We've All Moved On

Robin Williams' Widow on Clash With Stepchildren: We've All Moved On
Celebrity

Susan Schneider Williams, the third wife of the late 'Mrs. Doubtfire' star, had battled his three adult children in court over his estate following his suicide in 2014.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Robin Williams' widow holds no ill will towards her estranged stepchildren despite previously clashing over the funnyman's estate.

Susan Schneider Williams, the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star's third wife, spent the year following the actor's 2014 suicide fighting his three adult children in court as they battled over the tragic comedian's belongings.

They reached a private settlement in October, 2015, and Susan hasn't spoken to Zak Williams, Zelda Williams, or Cody Alan Williams since - but she insists there are no hard feelings over the fall-out.

"We've all moved on and I wish them well," she tells USA Today.

Susan has since opened up about Williams' health crisis and the months leading up to his untimely death in new documentary "Robin's Wish", revealing how much he struggled to cope with a loss of control over his mind and body - a condition initially misdiagnosed as Parkinson's disease, before coroners discovered he had actually been suffering from Lewy body dementia.

Robin had kept his ailment private, so when unfounded reports speculated on whether depression, substance abuse, or financial troubles had prompted his death, Susan was left reeling.

"That was pretty devastating," she says. "I just blocked it out as best I could because I had to deal with things that were far more important in the moment. And that was getting to the bottom of what Robin and I had just gone through."

The film features appearances from many of Robin's close friends and collaborators, and although his kids declined to participate in the project, director Tylor Norwood believes they weren't completely against it.

"We had these really intense conversations with some people on their end and eventually they were like, 'This is all too much new information for us to be a part of'," Norwood recalls. "I didn't leave with the sense that they were against it."

And Susan recognises how painful revisiting their dad's final days may be.

"I'm not aware whether they've seen the film," she shares. "I hope they get a chance to eventually. I can understand where that might be hard (sic)."

"Robin's Wish" was released digitally on Tuesday, September 1.

You can share this post!

Kanye West Apologizes to His Dad for Revealing He and Kim Kardashian Almost Aborted North

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Snaps at Howie Mandel for Calling One Act 'Depressing'
Related Posts
Robin Williams Thought His Wife Wanted Divorce Amid His Health Woes

Robin Williams Thought His Wife Wanted Divorce Amid His Health Woes

Robin Williams' Daughter Marks His Birthday by Donating to Homeless Shelters

Robin Williams' Daughter Marks His Birthday by Donating to Homeless Shelters

Robin Williams' Youngest Son Ties the Knot on Late Actor's 68th Birthday

Robin Williams' Youngest Son Ties the Knot on Late Actor's 68th Birthday

Robin Williams' Son Shares Heartbreak Over Late Actor's 'Intense Personal Pain'

Robin Williams' Son Shares Heartbreak Over Late Actor's 'Intense Personal Pain'

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Devastated by Chadwick Boseman's Sudden Death

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Devastated by Chadwick Boseman's Sudden Death