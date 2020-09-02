Jamie Foxx to Make Sitcom Return With Netflix's 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me'

Instagram TV

Along with his daughter Corinne, the 'Just Mercy' star will star and executive produce this new comedy which will have 'Modern Family' director Ken Whittingham serving behind the lens.

AceShowbiz - Bosses at Netflix have given the greenlight to Jamie Foxx's new comedy, inspired by his relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Foxx will star in "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" and executive produce alongside his daughter.

Kyla-Drew will play Foxx's daughter on the show, which will also feature TV veteran David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.

"Modern Family" director Ken Whittingham will direct.

The show serves as Foxx's first return to multi-camera comedy since his small screen ventures "In Living Color" and "The Jamie Foxx Show".