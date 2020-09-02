 
 

Jamie Foxx to Make Sitcom Return With Netflix's 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me'

Jamie Foxx to Make Sitcom Return With Netflix's 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me'
Instagram
TV

Along with his daughter Corinne, the 'Just Mercy' star will star and executive produce this new comedy which will have 'Modern Family' director Ken Whittingham serving behind the lens.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bosses at Netflix have given the greenlight to Jamie Foxx's new comedy, inspired by his relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Foxx will star in "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" and executive produce alongside his daughter.

Kyla-Drew will play Foxx's daughter on the show, which will also feature TV veteran David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.

"Modern Family" director Ken Whittingham will direct.

The show serves as Foxx's first return to multi-camera comedy since his small screen ventures "In Living Color" and "The Jamie Foxx Show".

You can share this post!

Robin Williams' Widow on Clash With Stepchildren: We've All Moved On

Kimora Lee Simmons Teams Up With Daughters to Reinvent Baby Phat Brand
Most Read
Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC
TV

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Corey Feldman Accuses WEtv of Holding Him 'Hostage' on 'Marriage Boot Camp' Set

Corey Feldman Accuses WEtv of Holding Him 'Hostage' on 'Marriage Boot Camp' Set

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending 'D**k Pics' to Other Women

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending 'D**k Pics' to Other Women

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She's Not Ready

Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She's Not Ready

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

'Better Call Saul' Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

'Better Call Saul' Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Develops TV Series Based on Her Sex Trafficking Agent Story

'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Develops TV Series Based on Her Sex Trafficking Agent Story

Arnold Schwarzenegger Heading to TV With Spy Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger Heading to TV With Spy Series