 
 

Kanye West Apologizes to His Dad for Revealing He and Kim Kardashian Almost Aborted North

During his appearance on Nick Cannon's 'Cannon Class' podcast, the rapper also reveals how close he and his makeup mogul wife were to aborting their eldest daughter.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - If there's one thing that Kanye West regretted over his presidential rally in South Carolina, it is the fact that he most likely made his father upset for bringing up his plan to abort North in public. During his recent appearance on Nick Cannon's "Cannon Class" podcast, the hip-hop star revealed that he apologized to his father over that.

Hitting back at those who made fun of him for crying during the rally, Kanye said, "For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, you realize that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have a child? Because they connected. And if they were on the fence about it, they never saw anyone in my position take that position and say, 'Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here. And she might have never made it here,' "

"So when I talk to my father, my father made me apologize to him for bringing this up publicly," he continued. "He also said that the abortion culture teaches people that a child isn't a real soul. And it was my wife that said, 'This is a soul.' " Kanye then explained how close he and Kim Kardashian were to aborting their eldest daughter, recalling, "And the scariest thing is, she had the pills--you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby's gone--she had the pills in her hand."

Kanye first revealed that he almost aborted North during the presidential rally. Bursting into tears, the "Jesus Is King" rapper said, "My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter ... So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to. She stood up, and she protected that child."

