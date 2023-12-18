 

Robin Williams' Daughter Reveals Family Tradition the Late Actor Wouldn't Miss Despite Busy Schedule

Robin Williams' Daughter Reveals Family Tradition the Late Actor Wouldn't Miss Despite Busy Schedule
Cover Images/MUNAWAR HOSAIN
Celebrity

The late actor, who played a role in 'Mrs. Doubtfire', is revealed by Zelda Williams, one of his children, to have taken his time to enjoy a meal together with his family at least once in a week.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robin Williams made sure he could eat with his family once a week. The "Mrs. Doubtfire" star, who took his own life in 2014 at the age of 63, had Zelda, 34, and 32-year-old Cody with ex-wife Marsha Garces Williams and now his eldest has explained that whilst his career didn't leave much time for formal traditions, he did try to make sure everyone got together for a meal every Tuesday.

Zelda told PEOPLE, "Dad's job made it pretty hard to keep anything like a yearly tradition really, aside from Thanksgiving or days when sets would shut down. So we didn't really have much in the way of that, but cooking together was a big part of our family. We would eat together every Tuesday, however many family members were in town."

  Editors' Pick

The "Lisa Frankenstein" actress went on to add that her dad, who also had Zak, 40, with ex-wife Valerie Velardi, wasn't the "best cook" but making sure he was spending time with his loved ones was imperative to him. She said, "My brothers and my dad were not good cooks! But my mom and I would take part, and it was a big part of our family. Being together was the important thing, because otherwise, especially with people scattered to the wind with work, it became even more special to do that."

Zelda went on to reveal that Christmas is not a "big deal" for herself or her family and that these days they tend to just use it as a way to see one another and then spend time travelling. "Christmas is not a really big deal in my family. We usually use it to see each other and then just travel," she added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Fantasia's Heart 'Completely Broken' After Airbnb Kicks Her and Kids Out on Son's Birthday

'RHOP': Robyn Dixon Criticized for Defending Husband Juan Dixon Following His Firing
Related Posts
Robin Williams' Daughter Criticizes Use of AI to Recreate Actor's Voice

Robin Williams' Daughter Criticizes Use of AI to Recreate Actor's Voice

Robin Williams' Kids Mark His 72nd Birthday, Daughter Says He'd Have Joined Picketers Amid Strike

Robin Williams' Kids Mark His 72nd Birthday, Daughter Says He'd Have Joined Picketers Amid Strike

Robin Williams Honored by His Children on Anniversary of His Death

Robin Williams Honored by His Children on Anniversary of His Death

Harvey Weinstein Removed 'Good Will Hunting' From Cinemas Early to Spite Robin Williams

Harvey Weinstein Removed 'Good Will Hunting' From Cinemas Early to Spite Robin Williams

Latest News
Dick Van Dyke Admits He's Too 'Lazy' to Find a Job
  • Dec 18, 2023

Dick Van Dyke Admits He's Too 'Lazy' to Find a Job

Robin Williams' Daughter Reveals Family Tradition the Late Actor Wouldn't Miss Despite Busy Schedule
  • Dec 18, 2023

Robin Williams' Daughter Reveals Family Tradition the Late Actor Wouldn't Miss Despite Busy Schedule

Arnold Schwarzenegger Spreads Joy by Giving Out Christmas Gifts to Youth Center Yearly
  • Dec 18, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Spreads Joy by Giving Out Christmas Gifts to Youth Center Yearly

'RHOP': Robyn Dixon Criticized for Defending Husband Juan Dixon Following His Firing
  • Dec 18, 2023

'RHOP': Robyn Dixon Criticized for Defending Husband Juan Dixon Following His Firing

Fantasia's Heart 'Completely Broken' After Airbnb Kicks Her and Kids Out on Son's Birthday
  • Dec 18, 2023

Fantasia's Heart 'Completely Broken' After Airbnb Kicks Her and Kids Out on Son's Birthday

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert
  • Dec 18, 2023

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Most Read
Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life
Celebrity

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Britney Spears 'Actively' Trying to Reconcile With Her Family

Britney Spears 'Actively' Trying to Reconcile With Her Family

Sharon Osbourne Insists There Is 'No Shame' in Getting Plastic Surgery

Sharon Osbourne Insists There Is 'No Shame' in Getting Plastic Surgery

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'