Robin Williams' Daughter Reveals Family Tradition the Late Actor Wouldn't Miss Despite Busy Schedule

The late actor, who played a role in 'Mrs. Doubtfire', is revealed by Zelda Williams, one of his children, to have taken his time to enjoy a meal together with his family at least once in a week.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robin Williams made sure he could eat with his family once a week. The "Mrs. Doubtfire" star, who took his own life in 2014 at the age of 63, had Zelda, 34, and 32-year-old Cody with ex-wife Marsha Garces Williams and now his eldest has explained that whilst his career didn't leave much time for formal traditions, he did try to make sure everyone got together for a meal every Tuesday.

Zelda told PEOPLE, "Dad's job made it pretty hard to keep anything like a yearly tradition really, aside from Thanksgiving or days when sets would shut down. So we didn't really have much in the way of that, but cooking together was a big part of our family. We would eat together every Tuesday, however many family members were in town."

The "Lisa Frankenstein" actress went on to add that her dad, who also had Zak, 40, with ex-wife Valerie Velardi, wasn't the "best cook" but making sure he was spending time with his loved ones was imperative to him. She said, "My brothers and my dad were not good cooks! But my mom and I would take part, and it was a big part of our family. Being together was the important thing, because otherwise, especially with people scattered to the wind with work, it became even more special to do that."

Zelda went on to reveal that Christmas is not a "big deal" for herself or her family and that these days they tend to just use it as a way to see one another and then spend time travelling. "Christmas is not a really big deal in my family. We usually use it to see each other and then just travel," she added.

