 
 

Doja Cat Thought MTV VMAs Win Was 'Sick Prank'

Doja Cat Thought MTV VMAs Win Was 'Sick Prank'
The 'Say So' hitmaker initially thought she was being pranked when she was announced as a winner for 2020 Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards recently.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat feared she was being fooled when she was announced as the winner of the Push Best New Artist trophy at Sunday's (30Aug20) MTV Video Music Awards.

The "Say So" hitmaker beat out competition from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Roddy Ricch, and Yungblud for the trophy - but she tells MTV she thought she'd fallen victim to a "sick prank" when her name was called.

"I was really, really excited to find that out and I didn't know how to try to hold myself back from tears," she says. "I usually say that I don't care about this kind of thing, but I actually do. I now know that I do care about getting this award, a lot."

"It means that there are people out there who enjoy my music and they care about me, like they care about the craft. They care about what I'm doing. That's amazing for me because I just enjoy doing it, period. If people didn't like it, I'd probably still be doing it, but it's really cool that people support it."

The win comes as Doja prepares to drop her forthcoming third album and, while she insists she "can't say when" the record is due, she teased each new song has its own "personality."

"I really want to make it a surprise. I don't want to say too much," she smiles. "It's not gonna be perfectly consistent - I've never been, anyway. But we have some dancehall stuff on there, some Afrobeat stuff, some funk, house. I'm trying to cover all bases."

Hitting Back? Doja Cat Announces Her New Song Is Called 'NAS'

Doja Cat Seems Unbothered by Nas' Diss on 'Ultra Black'

Doja Cat Fans Come to Her Defense After Nas Disses Her on His New Song

Doja Cat Shares Her COVID-19 Symptoms on Twitter QnA

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners
Artist of the Week: Saweetie

MTV VMAs 2020: Taylor Swift and BTS Among Early Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Midnight Sky' With Massive Disco Ball

MTV VMAs 2020: Chadwick Boseman's Inspirational Spirit Celebrated During Show's Opening

Taylor Swift Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Fifth Week in a Row

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Black Lives Matter in First Live Virtual Concert After Shooting

BTS Makes Billboard History by Becoming First All-South Korean Act to Top Hot 100

Monica Jokes About 'Kicking In' Brandy's Door During 'Verzuz' Battle

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out With Freestyle Rap Over Tory Lanez Shooting

Rolling Loud Festival Partners Up With Twitch to Launch Its Digital Series

Leslie Odom Jr. Takes Advantage of Technology for Sia Collaboration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dave Grohl Answers 10-Year-Old Girl's Virtual Drum-Off Challenge

