Aubrey O'Day Looks Totally Unrecognizable as She's Pictured Gaining a Lot of Weight
Many people are shocked and having a hard time believing the woman in the photos is the Danity Kane member, with one saying, 'I know y’all lying to me saying that this is Aubrey O Day?!!???'

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - People are having a hard time believing what they see online. Aubrey O'Day has always been known for her envy-inducing, curvaceous body, but she looked totally unrecognizable when she was recently snapped out and about in Palm Springs, California.

In the photos circulating online, Audrey opted for a casual look in a pink bikini top as the Danity Kane member wrapped a plaid red-and-black jacket around her waist. She additionally sported short tights and slippers while taking her two dogs out for a quiet stroll around the city. Clearly feeling comfortable with herself, Aubrey went makeup free and styled her hair in a messy bun.

People were shocked after seeing the photos, especially because just a few weeks ago, the star shared a photo of her bikini body as she promoted a diet supplement. "i know y’all lying to me saying that this is Aubrey O Day?!!???" one person said. "Reminder that Instagram is not real life and we shouldn't compare ourselves to airbrushed images. Also that most of the products we're sold by celebs on IG are BS as illustrated by Aubrey O'Day's misleading post," someone else wrote.

Someone was having a hard time processing what happened and said, "This can't be her now," while another person commented, "This makes me really sad. She is obviously struggling with demons." One more person wrote, "I do not like this chick at all, but wow. This is shocking. She's obviously struggling mentally, emotionally, physically. Hope she gets help."

"Wait! No! I met her ten years ago. She had her dog dyed in pink. Omg. Oh Aubrey. I'm sorry the industry sucks. She's a talented person. Oye. I hope she's okay," one other was genuinely concerned, as an individual said, "Holy s**t. She looks completely different from her insta pics. They might as well be artist's renderings."

