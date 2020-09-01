 
 

Mariah Carey Admits Two of Her Songs Were Inspired by Derek Jeter Romance

The 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker was linked romantically to the baseball star for nearly a year back in 1998 after she split from her then-husband, music mogul Tommy Mottola.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey's romance with Derek Jeter inspired two of her songs.

The singer met the baseball star in 1996, when she was still married to music mogul Tommy Mottola, and while discussing her upcoming memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", she revealed the sportsman inspired the 1997 song "The Roof", about their first kiss on the roof of his apartment building.

"I can never forget that moment," she tells Vulture. "I mean it's not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating..., it was a great moment."

In the tune on her album "Butterfly", Carey sings, "Every time I feel the need/ I envision you caressing me/ And go back in time/ To relive the splendor of you and I/ On the rooftop that rainy night."

The 50 year old also confirms "My All" is about the former New York Yankees player too.

"I'd give my all to have/ Just one more night with you/ I'd risk my life to feel your body next to mine," she sings on the ballad. "'Cause I can't go on/ Living in the memory of our song/ I'd give my all for your love tonight."

Carey and Jeter were publicly linked for nearly a year in 1998 after she split from Mottola. She went on to wed Nick Cannon, before splitting from the TV personality in 2015. The two share nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Jeter is now married to model Hannah Davis. The two share Bella, three, and Story, one.

