 
 

Loretta Lynn Stages Fake Wedding With Kid Rock at Son's Vow Renewal

Loretta Lynn Stages Fake Wedding With Kid Rock at Son's Vow Renewal
Instagram
Celebrity

Sharing photos from the event, the 'Coal Miner's Daughter' hitmaker claims that she and the 'All Summer Long' crooner had a little fun by recruiting the preacher to declare them husband and wife.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country music legend Loretta Lynn has jokingly boasted Kid Rock is now "taken" after they staged a fake wedding over the weekend (August 29-30).

The singers were both in attendance as Loretta's son, Ernie, renewed his vows with his wife Crystal, and the stars decided to have a little fun by recruiting the preacher to declare them husband and wife, too.

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" hitmaker, 88, shared photos from the event on Facebook on Sunday, with snaps showing Lynn seated on the stage, wearing a white veil, as Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, gets down on bended knee and takes her hand in a faux proposal.

In the accompanying caption, Loretta wrote, "What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness."

She then quipped about her new man Rock: "Things got crazy then--my boy Kid Rock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!".

Making it clear she was just joking about the marriage, she added the hashtags: "#gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar".

Lynn has been married just once before, to talent manager Oliver Lynn, better known as Doolittle 'Mooney' Lynn - the father of her six children. They had been married for almost 50 years until he died in 1996, aged 69.

Meanwhile, Rock, 49, famously wed Pamela Anderson in July, 2006, only to split that November.

He went on to become engaged to girlfriend Audrey Berry in late 2017.

You can share this post!

Brian Austin Green Says 'Never Say Never' to Megan Fox Reconciliation

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out With Freestyle Rap Over Tory Lanez Shooting
Related Posts
Loretta Lynn Reacts to El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings: It's Too Much for Any Heart

Loretta Lynn Reacts to El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings: It's Too Much for Any Heart

Loretta Lynn Fuming Mad Over False Rumors of Her on Deathbed

Loretta Lynn Fuming Mad Over False Rumors of Her on Deathbed

Loretta Lynn Lists Garth Brooks, Keith Urban Among Others for 87th Birthday Tribute Concert

Loretta Lynn Lists Garth Brooks, Keith Urban Among Others for 87th Birthday Tribute Concert

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment