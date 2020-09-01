Loretta Lynn Stages Fake Wedding With Kid Rock at Son's Vow Renewal

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing photos from the event, the 'Coal Miner's Daughter' hitmaker claims that she and the 'All Summer Long' crooner had a little fun by recruiting the preacher to declare them husband and wife.

Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country music legend Loretta Lynn has jokingly boasted Kid Rock is now "taken" after they staged a fake wedding over the weekend (August 29-30).

The singers were both in attendance as Loretta's son, Ernie, renewed his vows with his wife Crystal, and the stars decided to have a little fun by recruiting the preacher to declare them husband and wife, too.

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" hitmaker, 88, shared photos from the event on Facebook on Sunday, with snaps showing Lynn seated on the stage, wearing a white veil, as Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, gets down on bended knee and takes her hand in a faux proposal.

In the accompanying caption, Loretta wrote, "What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness."

She then quipped about her new man Rock: "Things got crazy then--my boy Kid Rock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!".

Making it clear she was just joking about the marriage, she added the hashtags: "#gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar".

Lynn has been married just once before, to talent manager Oliver Lynn, better known as Doolittle 'Mooney' Lynn - the father of her six children. They had been married for almost 50 years until he died in 1996, aged 69.

Meanwhile, Rock, 49, famously wed Pamela Anderson in July, 2006, only to split that November.

He went on to become engaged to girlfriend Audrey Berry in late 2017.