 
 

Brian Austin Green Says 'Never Say Never' to Megan Fox Reconciliation

WENN
Celebrity

The 'BH 90210' actor is seemingly open to getting back together again with his estranged wife despite her already moving on with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green insists it's a "never say never" kind of situation when it comes to potentially reconciling with estranged wife Megan Fox.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor and Megan announced their split in May (20), after 10 years of marriage. Megan has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly while Brian has been seen out and about with stars including Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.

In an Instagram Live session on Saturday (29Aug20), the screen star told fans he hasn't ruled out giving things another go with Megan in the future.

"I never say never," Brian, who shares three sons with Megan and also has a son from a previous relationship, said. "You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things."

"We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it's really important to take care of yourself. It's important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well."

Brian also used the Instagram Live session to insist he has no bad feelings towards Kelly, who started dating Megan after they met on the set of his "Bloody Valentine" video.

"I've never met him, I have no idea, I've never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him," he said. "I've heard bad stories about him, but I've heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren't true. As of right now, I have no problem with him. I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it's important that she's happy and it's important that everyone is happy."

