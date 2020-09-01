 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out With Freestyle Rap Over Tory Lanez Shooting

The 'Savage' hitmaker had to undergo surgery for gunshot wounds on her feet back in July, following a clash with the 'Jerry Sprunger' rapper after attending a party in the Hollywood Hills.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has drawn inspiration from her shooting drama with fellow rapper Tory Lanez for a new freestyle.

The "Savage" hitmaker had to undergo surgery after suffering gunshot wounds to her feet in July, following a clash with Lanez after attending a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Police are still investigating the incident, which Megan publicly blamed Lanez for in an Instagram Live session, and on Sunday (August 30), she dropped a fresh freestyle rap, referencing the shooting in song for the first time after coming across a spare beat on her laptop.

"Tic tac toe, I'm gonna X this b***h/ If a hit dog holler, I address that s**t," she spits. "Got shot two times and I ate that s**t/ Bounced right back with a Revlon deal."

"Going through beats and I just had to do a lil quick freestyle," she captioned the Instagram video, in which she was featured sitting in her kitchen in a yellow bikini in front of her laptop.

The "WAP" star proved she was on the road to recovery on Saturday as she staged her first virtual concert for Live Nation, taking the opportunity to make a statement about racial injustice and police brutality during her show.

