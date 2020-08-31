Fans Slam 2020 MTV VMAs for Snubbing Kobe Bryant During 'In Memoriam' Segment

WENN Celebrity

Fans notice that the NBA icon is absent from the segment, which is aimed to honor 'other brilliant artists we lost,' and quickly express their disappointment on social media.

Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place on Sunday, August 30, prepared a special segment to honor stars who have passed away in recent months. Among those whose lives were celebrated in the show's "In Memoriam" segment were Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman.

During the segment that was aimed to honor "other brilliant artists we lost," the ceremony also mentioned late rappers like Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke. Fans, however, noticed that NBA icon Kobe Bryant was absent from it and quickly expressed their disappointment on social media.

"Well hell if y'all gone show Chadwick show Kobe too. Kobe did music too. #VMAs," tweeted one fan, referring to the "Black Panther" actor who passed away after losing a battle with a colon cancer. "Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!?" someone else added.

Another enraged person tweeted, "How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute! #BoycottVMAs #VMAs." While the show didn't include Kobe from the line-up, rapper DaBaby paid tribute to the fallen star, who died alongside daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in January, by kicking off his performance in Los Angeles Lakers colors.

During the "In Memoriam" segment, a short clip was played to honor all the people who passed away this year. Also being included in the line-up were Little Richard, Kenny Rogers and Bill Withers. At the end of the clip, black-and-white photos of the "Glee" alum Naya, who died in a drowning accident, and Chadwick were reflected on the screen.

Host Keke Palmer also saluted Chadwick, saying that this year's show was dedicated to the late actor. "Before we get into the music tonight, we need to dedicate the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," she said during her opening monologue. "We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just onscreen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."