 
 

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020
WENN
Music

MTV is going to air the musical performances from an undisclosed location with the New York skyline in the background for the upcoming Video Music Awards.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Latin stars Maluma and CNCO will be performing for fans at a special drive-in venue as part of the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (30Aug20).

The Colombian singer will stage the TV debut of new single "Hawaii" for the broadcast while CNCO will deliver their latest track, "Beso", which they surprise-released on Thursday night.

The sets will air from an undisclosed location with the New York skyline in the background, with select fans able to enjoy the music from their cars to ensure social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

"We are super excited to be performing at the VMAs this year," CNCO state. "It means so much that we're able to share our culture with the world."

"It makes it even better that this year after not being able to perform for so long, (event sponsors) Toyota is giving us the chance to not only do that, but do it in front of our fans. There's nothing like it, and we can't wait!"

The musicians are part of a VMAs line-up which already includes Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, BTS, and The Weeknd, all performing from different outdoor locations across the Big Apple to "highlight the boroughs in an exciting show."

The prizegiving, hosted by Keke Palmer, will also feature guest presenters like Drew Barrymore, Bella Hadid, Kelly Clarkson, Bebe Rexha, Jaden Smith, Joey King, and Machine Gun Kelly.

You can share this post!

'EastEnders' Cast to Film Intimate Scenes With Real-Life Partners to 'Cheat' Social Distancing Rules

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics
Related Posts
Watch: Maluma Offers An Intimate Look at His Colombia Mansion While in Quarantine

Watch: Maluma Offers An Intimate Look at His Colombia Mansion While in Quarantine

Maluma Postpones Milan Concert, Lacuna Coil Axe Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Fears

Maluma Postpones Milan Concert, Lacuna Coil Axe Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Fears

Maluma Caught Locking Lips With Vivien Rubin Months After Natalia Barulich Split

Maluma Caught Locking Lips With Vivien Rubin Months After Natalia Barulich Split

Maluma Calls Latin Grammy Awards Snub 'Sad': It Has to Change

Maluma Calls Latin Grammy Awards Snub 'Sad': It Has to Change

Most Read
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Show Off Their Sweet Charms in 'Ice Cream' Music Video
Music

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Show Off Their Sweet Charms in 'Ice Cream' Music Video

Katy Perry Proudly Releases New Music in the Same Week She Gave Birth to First Child

Katy Perry Proudly Releases New Music in the Same Week She Gave Birth to First Child

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

Ciara Almost Got Robbed Of Hit Single 'Goodies' as Label Wanted the Song for Britney Spears

Ciara Almost Got Robbed Of Hit Single 'Goodies' as Label Wanted the Song for Britney Spears

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Ozzy Osbourne Refuses to Retire Despite Health Woes

Ozzy Osbourne Refuses to Retire Despite Health Woes

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

Leonard Cohen's Estate Slams Trump and His Party for Playing 'Hallelujah' Against Their Wishes

Leonard Cohen's Estate Slams Trump and His Party for Playing 'Hallelujah' Against Their Wishes