Maluma Has Screaming Match With Argentina Fans at the Copa America Final

AceShowbiz - It was seemingly not easy for Maluma to accept the Colombian team's defeat at the Copa America final after going against Argentina on Sunday, July 14. In a new video going viral, the Colombian star could be seen arguing with Argentina fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The clip saw the "POR QUE SERA" singer standing on a window aisle in the tribune section. Donning his country's jersey, the award-winning musician could be seen passionately yelling over the jury's decision.

Maluma looked visibly irritated as he made an angry hand gesture. The gesture apparently was directed toward a group of Argentina fans, who seemed to taunt the star. Argentina ended up coming out as the winner of the 2024 Copa America after a 1-0 win over Colombia in the final.

Upon watching the video, fans quickly trolled Maluma over his reaction. "Men will go feral doing all this over sports but I'm called emotional over shipping," one X user commented. "Hes real for idaf," another wrote.

"oh maluma just put your head down and take the L and go, it's not worth arguing," someone suggested, while another simply called Maluma "embarrassing." Another post, on the other hand, read, "He's mad Colombia lost! Time to go home buddy."

During the heated match, Argentina player Lautaro Martinez brought the team to victory. He scored a goal at the 112th minute of extra time to help Argentina make history. During the game, Angel Di Maria took over the captain band from Lionel Messi, who was forced to exit the game in the 64th minute due to his right ankle injury.

Argentina's win came after they won the Qatar World Cup in 2022. The Copa America title marked the country's third major international crown they earned in a three-year span.