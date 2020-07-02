 
 

Sia Reveals Struggle With Suicidal Thoughts as She's Diagnosed With 'Complex PTSD'

Sia Reveals Struggle With Suicidal Thoughts as She's Diagnosed With 'Complex PTSD'
Celebrity

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker describes living in the spotlight as 'the greatest disappointment' as she opens up on her struggle with mental health issues after rising to fame.

  • Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sia believes finding fame has played a major role in her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), calling life in the spotlight "the greatest disappointment."

The singer-songwriter launched her music career in the late '90s, and was propelled into the limelight after working on a number of successful collaborations with big-name acts, including "Titanium" with David Guetta, "Diamonds" with Rihanna, and "Wild Ones" with Flo Rida.

She went on to release chart-topping albums "1000 Forms of Fear" and "This Is Acting" but, speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the "Chandelier" hitmaker insisted that "getting famous should fall under a traumatic category."

"I had a lot of suicidal ideation over the last three and a half years. I couldn't get out of bed," she candidly shared. "I was finally diagnosed with complex PTSD and not a bipolar two."

"So I thought I'd been living with bipolar two, and then I was actually correctly diagnosed as having complex PTSD from a number of childhood and developmental things, and then a bunch of adult trauma as well."

Sia recalled that she used to believe fame would mend everything she deemed wrong in her life, but noted that "when I even got to a level of even average fame, I realised that, that was not the case. And it was so incredibly disappointing."

"As I got progressively, slightly more famous, I realised it wasn't for me at all, and that I had made a huge mistake."

The star, who adopted two 18-year-old boys last year (19), and became a grandmother after one of her kids welcomed two babies, said she suffered a "nervous breakdown," which drove her to wear a wig covering her face, "so that you know I don't want to be famous, and I sent a clear message, and people have been extremely respectful of that message."

Now, "The Greatest" star insisted she's worked through a lot of her trauma, crediting "three years of extreme attachment repair work" for helping her recover.

