Fat Joe to Discuss Hispanic Arts With John Leguizamo During Virtual Summit

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Fat Joe kicks off July by headining John Leguizamo's "virtual summit" to discuss the Hispanic arts.

The rapper will join the Latino tastemakers and influencers, who will be part of the day-long NGL Collective #UnidosTogether event, which begins at 12 P.M. ET on Wednesday, July 01.

Rapper Residente, actor Luis Guzman, and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will also be among the guest speakers.

Meanwhile, rocker Gavin Rossdale will be showing off his culinary skills ahead of America's Independence Day weekend as part of a Zoom conference, titled "What's Cooking With Gavin Rossdale".

