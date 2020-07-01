 
 

Fat Joe to Discuss Hispanic Arts With John Leguizamo During Virtual Summit

Rapper Residente, actor Luis Guzman and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will also be among the guest speakers for the day-long NGL Collective #UnidosTogether event.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Fat Joe kicks off July by headining John Leguizamo's "virtual summit" to discuss the Hispanic arts.

The rapper will join the Latino tastemakers and influencers, who will be part of the day-long NGL Collective #UnidosTogether event, which begins at 12 P.M. ET on Wednesday, July 01.

Rapper Residente, actor Luis Guzman, and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will also be among the guest speakers.

For more information, check out here.

Meanwhile, rocker Gavin Rossdale will be showing off his culinary skills ahead of America's Independence Day weekend as part of a Zoom conference, titled "What's Cooking With Gavin Rossdale".

Sign in here here and get cooking from 2 pm ET.

Other Wednesday livestream highlights include:

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Dating August Alsina Despite His Claim

6ix9ine Snitches on Freddie Gibbs' Alleged Shooter
