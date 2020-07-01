 
 

Bow Wow Is After Motorcycle Thieves With $10K Offer

Bow Wow Is After Motorcycle Thieves With $10K Offer
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta' star makes public of the robbery on his Twitter account as well as his Instagram page while offering a cash reward for someone who can help him track the thieves down.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow recently experienced an unfortunate thing. The rapper-turned-actor shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, June 30 that two thieves broke into his home and took off with his beloved bike.

He let out his frustration in a video in which he revealed that the perpetrator was two tattooed white men. "I know y'all didn't know that was my s**t, now y'all do," he said.

The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star then continued, "It's a problem. Listen, we can do this two ways, alright." He gave the thieves an option to return the bike and no questions would be asked. However, if they refused to do so, the TV star would track them down and make it worth the public's while.

Bow Wow also made public of the robbery on Twitter while offering a cash reward for someone who could help him track the thieves down. Sharing screenshot of CCTV video when the thieves took action at his home, Bow Wow wrote, "ANYBODY IN ATLANTA - buckhead midtown area know these clowns HIT MY DM ASAP ON IG NOW!!! YALL STOLE THE WRONG BIKE! ITS UP! CASH REWARD."

Detailing the reward, Bow Wow shared on Instagram Stories, "10,000 cash reward! FIND HIM DM ME."

Upon watching his video, fans apparently thought it was unnecessary. "Boy just call the police and show them the video," one fan advised Bow Wow. Another fan added, "Man just file an insurance claim Bow Wow, Geez."

Seemingly thinking that Bow Wow wouldn't keep his promise, one fan wrote, " 'Promethises, Promethises'." Meanwhile, someone else thought that he might be lying about the whole thing, writing, "Was it really his bike? Or is this another Bow Wow challenge?"

You can share this post!

Fat Joe to Discuss Hispanic Arts With John Leguizamo During Virtual Summit

6ix9ine Snitches on Freddie Gibbs' Alleged Shooter
Related Posts
People Convinced Bow Wow Is Gay Over His Anti-Women Instagram Post

People Convinced Bow Wow Is Gay Over His Anti-Women Instagram Post

Bow Wow Criticizes the 'H**s' Who Risk It All for 'Pandemic National Tour'

Bow Wow Criticizes the 'H**s' Who Risk It All for 'Pandemic National Tour'

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons Fuel Dating Rumors, But Are 'Taking It Slow'

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons Fuel Dating Rumors, But Are 'Taking It Slow'

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him 'Corny'

August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him 'Corny'

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh