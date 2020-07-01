Bow Wow Is After Motorcycle Thieves With $10K Offer

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta' star makes public of the robbery on his Twitter account as well as his Instagram page while offering a cash reward for someone who can help him track the thieves down.

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow recently experienced an unfortunate thing. The rapper-turned-actor shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, June 30 that two thieves broke into his home and took off with his beloved bike.

He let out his frustration in a video in which he revealed that the perpetrator was two tattooed white men. "I know y'all didn't know that was my s**t, now y'all do," he said.

The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star then continued, "It's a problem. Listen, we can do this two ways, alright." He gave the thieves an option to return the bike and no questions would be asked. However, if they refused to do so, the TV star would track them down and make it worth the public's while.

Bow Wow also made public of the robbery on Twitter while offering a cash reward for someone who could help him track the thieves down. Sharing screenshot of CCTV video when the thieves took action at his home, Bow Wow wrote, "ANYBODY IN ATLANTA - buckhead midtown area know these clowns HIT MY DM ASAP ON IG NOW!!! YALL STOLE THE WRONG BIKE! ITS UP! CASH REWARD."

Detailing the reward, Bow Wow shared on Instagram Stories, "10,000 cash reward! FIND HIM DM ME."

Upon watching his video, fans apparently thought it was unnecessary. "Boy just call the police and show them the video," one fan advised Bow Wow. Another fan added, "Man just file an insurance claim Bow Wow, Geez."

Seemingly thinking that Bow Wow wouldn't keep his promise, one fan wrote, " 'Promethises, Promethises'." Meanwhile, someone else thought that he might be lying about the whole thing, writing, "Was it really his bike? Or is this another Bow Wow challenge?"