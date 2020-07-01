 
 

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Dating August Alsina Despite His Claim

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Dating August Alsina Despite His Claim
WENN
Celebrity

During his interview with 'The Breakfast Club' host Angela Yee, the 27-year-old singer gets candid about how much he loves both the 'Girls Trip' actress and her family.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina became a hot topic after the latter confessed that the two of them used to be dating in the past and that they even got Will Smith's blessing. But now there has been speculation that the singer might not be telling the truth as the actress' rep denied the story.

Page Six was the one that reached out to the Smith family's rep, who firmly stated that his claim is "absolutely not true!!" Jada herself has yet to publicly break her silence on this situation.

Jada and August were rumored to be romantically involved back in 2016 when he was seen joining her family on a vacation. People also suspected that his 2019 song "Nunya" was about the "Girls Trip" actress. At that time though, August denied that they were dating.

But that changed on June 30, 2020, during his interview with Angela Yee. Speaking to "The Breakfast Club" host, the 27-year-old singer claimed that their relationship wasn't a secret affair and that Will Smith even approved of them. "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation ... He gave me his blessing," he said.

August went on recalling his time with Jada, "I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody ... Some people never get that in this lifetime." He then added of the Smith family, "I love those people literally like my family. I don't have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people."

As for why he decided to speak up about their romance after so long, August mentioned that he felt the need to bring this to light because it started affecting him and his life. He said, "It's difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man."

You can share this post!

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Fat Joe to Discuss Hispanic Arts With John Leguizamo During Virtual Summit
Related Posts
Jada Pinkett Smith and Son Jaden Blast YouTuber Shane Dawson for 'Sexualizing' 11-Year-Old Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith and Son Jaden Blast YouTuber Shane Dawson for 'Sexualizing' 11-Year-Old Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

Jada Pinkett Smitth Says She's 'Picked On For Being Light-Skinned'

Jada Pinkett Smitth Says She's 'Picked On For Being Light-Skinned'

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Being in Quarantine Makes Her and Will Get to Know Each Other Again

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Being in Quarantine Makes Her and Will Get to Know Each Other Again

Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him 'Corny'

August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him 'Corny'