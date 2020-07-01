Mark Wahlberg Trolled by Chris Pratt After Saying He's Allergic to 'Almost Everything'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Lone Survivor' actor receives hilarious comments from his fans and celebrity friends after claiming he's allergic to a lot of things following a series of tests.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg has learned he's allergic to 'almost everything' after undergoing a series of tests.

The 49 year old "Boogie Nights" star took to Instagram on Tuesday (30Jun20) to share the results of a scratch test that showed patches across his entire back showing a sensitivity to certain substances. The screening is administered by an allergist and reveals the skin's reactions. "It only took 49 years to realize I'm allergic to almost everything," he captioned the image.

The post prompted a response from Chris Pratt, who joked, "I'm no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you're allergic to getting poked by needles."

Mario Lopez added, "Same."

Wahlberg has been isolating at home with his family in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has not revealed what prompted the allergy testing session.